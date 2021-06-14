Sister Claudia Riehl, OSB: Living a Legacy program honors Nicole Volker

Times Report

Nicole Volker has been honored for her commitment to the Benedictine Mission and Core Values with the presentation of the 2021 Sister Claudia Riehl Living a Legacy award.

For nearly 20 years, Sister Claudia Riehl, OSB, dedicated endless energy and countless hours of time, as well as her valuable knowledge and expertise, to further the Benedictine Mission and Core Values across Benedictine.

A member of the Benedictine Sisters of St. Scholastica Monastery, Duluth, Minn., Sister Claudia served as a leader in the Benedictine mission integration department. Her presence and leadership guided the development of the Benedictine ministry and made a profound impact on the Benedictine culture.

In 2011, the Benedictine Foundation launched the Sister Claudia Riehl Living a Legacy associate recognition program to continue Sister Claudia’s efforts and recognize those associates who model her commitment to the Mission and Core Values.

Nicole Volker, who serves as the Culinary Services director at Benedictine-Crookston, was selected for this honor in part (as described in her nomination) for her “happy and joyful attitude, always stepping up doing what she needs to do to get a good job done,” emulating Sr. Claudia’s Legacy.

“We are all honored to work beside Nicole, who truly lives the Benedictine Mission and Core Values each and every day.” said Judy Hulst, executive director. “Nicole is not afraid to roll up her sleeves and dive into anything. She is eager and open to all suggestions or ideas; and always has the well-being of those we serve truly close to her heart. Best of all, she does it with a smile and that signature hearty giggling we all know Nicole for.”

As part of the recognition, Nicole receives a small honorarium from Benedictine Foundation, a specially designed certificate and pin, and their name on the Sister Claudia Riehl Living a Legacy plaque on display in the Library.

Benedictine was created by the Sisters of St. Scholastica Monastery to further their health care ministry. “In addition to supporting the ministry, each associate nominated for the Living a Legacy honor helps continue Sister Claudia’s legacy of bringing the Mission and Core Values to life,” explained Jerry Carley, Benedictine president/CEO.

