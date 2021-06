Times Report

Crookston Times

The Crookston Inn was the scene Tuesday evening for a spaghetti dinner and silent auction benefit for Jess and Garett Bengtson and their family, including son Jackson Seibel, who, for the second time since 2018, is battling Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

He’s currently undergoing chemotherapy with the goal of undergoing a stem cell transplant at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester later this summer.