Crookston student receives Minnesota State University Moorhead scholarship

Crookston Times

Elysa Christensen, Crookston, Minn., has received a $900 Dr. Blanche E Schwartz Art Education Scholarship from Minnesota State University Moorhead where she is majoring in art education. Elysa is a graduate of Crookston High School. Her parents are Brian and Jessica Christensen.

The Dr. Blanche E Schwartz Art Education scholarship is for students majoring in art education with a minimum of a 3.0 GPA. Recipients of this scholarship must be a junior or senior, they must submit a portfolio and a statement about the importance of art education for k-12 students.

Minnesota State University Moorhead is a comprehensive regional university offering 150 majors, emphases and options, 12-professional programs, 31 areas of teacher licensure, 40 certificate programs and 15 graduate degrees.

