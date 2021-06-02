UMC alum Rose Kanssole receives Scholarly Excellence in Equity and Diversity (SEED) Award

Times Report

University of Minnesota Crookston 2020 Ag Business grad Rose Kanssole was recently recognized during a virtual Equity and Diversity Spring Convening on May 20 honoring the work of students, faculty, and staff to advance equity, diversity, and inclusion across the University of Minnesota system. The celebration included alumni, donors, community organizations, and corporate entities—to recognize the students, staff, and faculty that exemplify the University's commitment to equity and diversity.

Rae French, UMN Crookston Learning Abroad Advisor said the virtual breakfast brought together the University community and external stakeholders.

“When working with internationalizing the campus it was students like Rose who made that happen. She would assist in helping others celebrate their cultures, whether it was cooking food, or sharing their dances. Rose who has a smile that lights up a room is always positive and the kind of friend that students of all backgrounds gravitate toward,” said French.

“It’s a privilege for me to be a recipient of this award; it actually shows me that my work in diversity was not plain, but it impacted the college life of my fellow international students,” said Kanssole.

The SEED Award honors underrepresented undergraduate, graduate, and professional students for their outstanding work in advancing diversity, equity, and inclusion while at the University of Minnesota and in the community.