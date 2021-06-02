Danelle Trandem is RiverView’s Employee of the Month for March

Submitted

Crookston Times

Danelle Trandem does a great job as the activities assistant at RiverView Memory Care, where she keeps residents engaged in fun, therapeutic activities. Recently, she’s also been recognized for her willingness to help out wherever needed. An accumulation of all of her assets and abilities has led to Danelle receiving the Employee of the Month honor for March!

Danelle, who went to nursing school, has worked at Memory Care for 5 1/2 years. She began as the interim activities director, where she served for a year, before a permanent employee, Kayla Daucsavage, was placed in the position. Recently, she stepped into the role once again while Kayla was on medical leave.

A Crookston native, Danelle is the daughter of Scott and Cathy, and sister to two younger siblings, Amanda and Luke. In her free time she enjoys fishing, hunting and anything outside.

Spending time with family, friends and boyfriend Emmanuel are also favorite activities. Her Beagle, Doc, also ranks high on her list and she enjoys walking Doc and taking him to the dog park.

“I would like to thank my co-workers for choosing me to be the employee of the month, I was surprised,’’ she shared. “I really enjoy my job and look forward to coming to work and seeing the residents and their families. We have an amazing team!’’