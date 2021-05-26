Benefit for Bengtson family June 8 at the Crookston Inn

Times Report

A Spaghetti Feed and Silent Auction fundraiser will be held on Tuesday, June 8 from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Crookston Inn for the Garett and Jess Bengtson family of Crookston. Their son, Jackson Seibel, is in the midst of his second battle with Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

Jackson, a 2018 Crookston High School graduate, was first diagnosed that year and underwent chemotherapy and radiation at Roger Maris Cancer Center in Fargo and he emerged from treatment with the lymphoma in remission. After the Hodgkin’s returned earlier this year, his oncologists are trying new chemotherapy drugs and other new treatment methods, including a stem-cell transplant at Mayo Clinic in Rochester. After the transplant, Jackson will undergo radiation, chemotherapy and immunotherapy over the next year.

Proceeds from the June 8 event will go toward the family’s medical, travel and other related expenses. If you’d like to donate an item for the silent auction, call Laurie Stahlecker at 218 470-1000. If you are unable to attend the benefit and would like to make a donation, an account has been opened at American Federal Bank in Crookston.

After graduating from CHS, Jackson had been attending Minnesota State Community & Technical College in Moorhead while playing baseball for Minnesota State University – Moorhead. He previously played baseball for the Pirates, American Legion summer teams and the Crookston Reds.

Jess Bengtson is assistant editor at the Crookston Times.

At this week’s Crookston City Council meeting, Ward 2 Council Member Steve Erickson urged everyone to attend the benefit, or make a donation. Erickson noted Bengtson’s extensive involvement in the community – she’d led Ox Cart Days Festival planning efforts, has been Rotary Club president and is currently on the Crookston Visitors Bureau Board, to name just three – in encouraging people to step up for her family.

“She does so much for our community and she’s an amazing person, we really need to help Jess and her family out,” Erickson said.