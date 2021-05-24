Nine Bremer Bank representatives named Minnesota Housing Top Producing Loan Officers

Times Report

Crookston Times

Nine Bremer Bank loan officers were named a Minnesota Housing Top Producing Loan Officer by Minnesota Housing for their loan production volume during 2020.

The Minnesota Housing Top Producing Loan Officer Program has been recognizing individual loan officers with the highest volume of Minnesota Housing program loans for more than a decade. Loan officers from the participating lender network who meet regional production volume thresholds are recognized at one of three levels: Platinum, Gold and Silver.

Bremer’s Top Producing Loan Officers achieved the recognition in the following levels:

Top Producing Loan Officer, Platinum Level

Kristy Morris Leas, Crookston/Warren

Joshua Frost, Fargo

Nancy Healy, Roseville

Jason Naber, South St. Paul

Top Producing Loan Officer, Gold Level

Sander Anderson, St. Cloud

Top Producing Loan Officer, Silver Level

Erik Beach, Winona

Tonya Boysen, Rochester North

Renae Meisch, Breckenridge

Tiffany Phillips, Twin Cities

“We applaud these Top Producing Loan Officers for their successful efforts helping a record number of Minnesota families realize the dream of homeownership,” said Minnesota Housing Commissioner Jennifer Leimaile Ho.

Housing is a foundation for success, and Minnesota Housing participating lenders and its Top Producers are committed to helping homebuyers build equity and wealth through successful homeownership so that all Minnesotans can live in a safe, stable home they can afford in a community of their choice.

“Bremer’s closely held purpose is to cultivate thriving communities, and homeownership is one of the most crucial underpinnings to that effort,” said Jeanne Crain, Bremer President and CEO. “We are proud of and applaud these bankers for exemplifying Bremer’s purpose as we continue to invest in programs and strategies that support homeownership throughout the communities we serve.”

Minnesota Housing supports and strengthens homeownership by working with local loan officers like those at Bremer to provide affordable homebuyer loans. Minnesota Housing’s aim is to “Go big so all Minnesotans can go home.” In 2020, the agency’s participating lenders originated nearly 5,500 home mortgage loans for more than $1.11 billion statewide. First-time and repeat homebuyers can access Minnesota Housing programs with fixed interest rates and downpayment and closing cost loans up to $17,000. More information and eligibility requirements are available on Minnesota Housing’s website. In addition to homebuyer loans, Minnesota Housing also provides home improvement loans through participating lenders and finances single-family and multifamily housing across the state.

About Minnesota Housing

Minnesota Housing collaborates with individuals, communities and partners to create, preserve and finance affordable housing. Learn more at www.mnhousing.gov. Follow Minnesota Housing on social media on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

The Minnesota Housing Top Producing Loan Officer Program recognizes individual loan officers based solely on the number of Minnesota Housing first-time homebuyer loans produced in one of the designated regions for the program on an annual basis. Designations are not intended as a formal referral or preference for individual loan officers and no financial or other measurable benefit is intended to be granted to loan officers on a preferential basis. In connection with Single Family Division loan programs, Minnesota Housing does not make or arrange loans. The agency is neither an originator nor creditor and is not affiliated with any lender. The terms of any mortgage finance transactions conducted in connection with these programs, including important information such as loan fees, the annual percentage rate (APR), repayment conditions, disclosures and any other materials which are required to be provided to the consumer are the responsibility of the lender. Those seeking homebuyer loans who want to know if they are eligible or are ready to apply for a loan are encouraged to contact a participating lender.

About Bremer Financial Corporation

Bremer Financial Corporation is a privately held, $15 billion regional financial services company jointly owned by the Otto Bremer Trust and Bremer employees. Founded in 1943 by Otto Bremer, the company is headquartered in St. Paul, Minnesota and provides a comprehensive range of banking, mortgage, investment, wealth management, trust and insurance products and services throughout Minnesota, North Dakota and Wisconsin. Clients include small businesses, mid-sized corporations, agribusinesses, nonprofits, public and government entities, and individuals and families.