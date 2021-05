Times Report

When Katie Scott, a teacher at Tri-Valley’s Crookston center was asked why she likes her job, she reported, “ I love being a preschool teacher simply because of the kiddos. Their constant curiosity, laughter, hugs, playfulness, and joy of life makes each day new and fun for not only them but myself included.”

“Thank you, Katie, for all the work you do for our children and families!” said Tri-Valley.