MnDOT Project Manager to retire after 31 years of service

Times Report

Crookston Times

Minnesota Department of Transportation Project Manager Joe McKinnon recently announced his plans to retire on June 8, 2021, after 31 years of state service.

McKinnon began his career in 1984 as a Project Engineer for Polk County and has spent almost all his career at MnDOT Bemidji headquarters. Throughout his career, he has worked in the areas of traffic, design, land management, planning and project management.

“In my 31 years at MnDOT, I have had the opportunity to be involved with a project in almost every city in Northwestern Minnesota. I was involved in the design of large reconstruction projects of state highways in Crookston, Thief River Falls, Park Rapids and Bemidji,” said McKinnon.

McKinnon also helped manage the development of replacing the Baudette/Rainy River International Bridge on Hwy 72 in the City of Baudette, Minn. and Hwy 11 in the Town of Rainy River, Ontario. This project was a collaboration between MnDOT and the Ontario Ministry of Transportation.

“Over the years at MnDOT, there have been many changes I have encountered. Most notably, projects have developed with more input from local governments and the public. MnDOT has also increased emphasis in designing projects for safety and increased accommodations for pedestrians with disabilities,” added McKinnon.

He will enjoy his retirement by spending more time traveling, biking, hiking and skiing with his wife and family.

“District 2 is grateful to have had the leadership, mentorship and friendship of Joe McKinnon,” said MnDOT. “MnDOT wishes him well in his retirement.”

You can learn more about MnDOT District 2, at www.mndot.gov/d2.