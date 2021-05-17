Ella Weber awarded FCCU scholarship

Times Report

First Community Credit Union announces it will be awarding a record $60,000 in college scholarships this year. FCCU will award 27 graduating high school seniors with college scholarships, the highest number of scholarships FCCU has given out in one year.

Ella Weber is a recipient of a single-year scholarship. Weber, the daughter of Jenipher and Robert Weber, is a senior at Crookston High School and will graduate later this month.

FCCU and its Board of Directors are providing 13 multi-year scholarships valued at $2,000 or $4,000.

In addition, FCCU is providing 13 other single-year $1,000 scholarships. Along with Weber, another area student receiving a single-year scholarship is Quincie Floden of Euclid.

“FCCU would like to extend our congratulations to the 27 winners of the 2021 First Community Credit Union Scholarship Foundation Program,” said Steve Schmitz, FCCU CEO.