Times Report

Crookston Times

The Crookston Lions Club and Crookston Eagles Club hosted a spaghetti dinner/auction/raffle fundraiser Saturday for Brett Schulz and his family. Brett was badly burned in a work-related accident at American Crystal Sugar and is being treated at the Hennepin County Medical Center in St. Paul.

A support account has also been set up at United Valley Bank in Crookston for the Schulz family.