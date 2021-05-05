Dudley is the 2021 Horace T. Morse award recipient

Submitted

Crookston Times

Chemistry Department of Math, Science and Technology Timothy Dudley, Ph.D. teaches general chemistry lecture and lab courses at the University of Minnesota Crookston. Dudley, committed to providing a quality educational experience in chemistry for his students, is a dedicated adviser to students in the health science and medical lab science programs.

His research focus is in computational organometallic chemistry, but engages undergraduate students in both computational and experimental research projects.

“We were very happy to hear that Dr. Tim Dudley now joins the ranks of recipients of the Horace T. Morse Award at UMN-Crookston, which is the highest accolade given for undergraduate instruction in the University of Minnesota System. Dr. Dudley serves a wide variety of pre-professional students in his chemistry courses, and is known for his friendly demeanor, focus on accessibility, and innovative approaches to teaching complex subject matter to a diverse audience of undergraduate students. We are thrilled to have a member of the Math, Science and Technology Department at the Crookston campus as a recipient of this prestigious award,” said Anthony Kern, Ph.D, Math, Science & Technology and Agriculture and Natural Resources Division Head.

Each year since 1965, the Horace T. Morse-Minnesota Alumni Association Award for Outstanding Contributions to Undergraduate Education has been given to a select group of teachers who reflect the University's emphasis on the importance of high quality undergraduate education.

Other UMN Crookston faculty receiving this prestigious award include: Rachel McCoppin, Ph.D., Soo-Yin Lim-Thompson, Ph.D., John P. Loegering, PhD., Philip R. Baird, W. Daniel Svedarsky, Ph.D.

A reception celebrating Associate Professor Tim Dudley's Horace T. Morse Award Recognition is planned for fall of ‘21.