Bergeron of Crookston receives Brink Lawyers UND Law Scholarship

Times Report

Crookston Times

BRINK LAWYERS PA is proud to announce that Brooke Bergeron of Crookston, Minnesota is the winner of the Fall 2021 BRINK LAWYERS UND Law Scholarship. Ms. Bergeron is a first year law student at the UND School of Law and is a member of the Law Women’s Caucus, the Criminal Law Association, the Rural Practice Association, and the Law Students Wellness Association. Ms. Bergeron obtained her Bachelor of Arts degree in Criminal Justice and Political Science in December of 2019 from Minnesota State University Moorhead, graduating with a 4.0 grade point average. While at MSUM she was a member of the honor societies Pi Sigma Alpha (Political Science) and Alpha Phi Sigma (Criminal Justice).

During high school and college, Ms. Bergeron worked as a legal assistant at the law firm of Fischer, Rust, Stock & Rust, PLLC in Crookston.

Ms. Bergeron is the daughter of Randy and Jody Bergeron of Crookston, Minnesota, and a 2016 graduate of Crookston High School.

Brooke plans to graduate from UND School of Law in spring of 2023 and then sit the summer 2023 bar exam.