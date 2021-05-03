Kari Miller retiring from Crookston Eye Clinic

Times Report

Crookston Times

Longtime Crookston optometrist, Dr. Kari Miller, is retiring, and the clinic she opened almost three decades ago, Crookston Eye Clinic, released the following thoughts:

“It is with mixed emotions that we announce the retirement of Dr. Kari Miller, optometrist, from Crookston Eye Clinic. Dr. Miller began at Crookston Eye Clinic in August 1991, and proceeded to offer high-quality, compassionate, full-scope primary eye care for 30 years to Crookston and the surrounding region.

“Dr. Angie Smith and Dr. Matt Forgit are sincerely grateful for the opportunity to not only have had Dr. Miller as a colleague, but as a mentor early on in their careers. She led by example through her faith and a calm presence as she steered a private eye care practice through many changes over the years. Aside from her profession and raising a family, she donated her time by serving on the board of directors and advisory committees of a number of organizations.

“It has been an honor and privilege to provide eye care while serving the many, many wonderful people here,” Miller said.

More from the clinic’s announcement:

“She has appreciated the outstanding medical providers with whom she has worked and was blessed to work with exceptional ophthalmologists who have provided excellent surgical options for her patients right here in Crookston throughout her practice. Her heart is full of gratitude, first of all, to God, then to her family, dear friends and acquaintances, and, last but not least, to Dr. Forgit and Dr. Smith and the staff of the Crookston Eye Clinic with whom she has worked (past and present). It has been a rich and meaningful journey - made so because of the people along the way!

“We wish Dr. Miller and her family (which will include a new grandson come August) the absolute best on their future adventures!”