GoFundMe launched for family of Craig Theede

Crookston Times

A GoFundMe online fundraiser has been set up for a Crookston chiropractor’s wife, son, and unborn daughter, after Dr. Craig J. Theede was killed Friday, April 30 in a single-vehicle accident on U.S. Highway 2 east of East Grand Forks, near the Pet Haven/Rest Haven Cemetery.

Money raised will help the family with upcoming medical expenses when his wife, Kate, delivers their baby.

The link for the GoFundMe is www.gofundme.com/f/support-for-the-theede-family.

Theede, 34, was owner of Aspen Chiropractic Clinic on North Main in downtown Crookston.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash report came in at approximately 12:27 p.m. Friday in the westbound lanes of U.S. Highway 2 at 410th Ave. SW. Theede was driving a 2010 Toyota Camry when he left the roadway, entered the right ditch and struck a tree. He was wearing a seatbelt and alcohol was not involved, the State Patrol reports.