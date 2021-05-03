Crookston High School students to attend Rotary University

Submitted

Crookston Times

Crookston High School students, Clara Meyer and Blaine Andringa, will be participating in an on-line RYLA (Rotary Youth Leadership Award) University Saturday mornings through June 12, 2021, fully sponsored by the local Crookston Rotary Club of District 5580.

Students involved in RYLA need to be a high school junior or sophomore and will discover their potential and develop the skills needed to be a leader. They will be involved in intensive experiences that build leadership skills, teaches creative problem solving, and challenges students to change not only themselves, but the world.

RYLA University allows students to:

• Learn about themselves and what drives them

• Discover strategies for becoming a dynamic leader in your school or community

• Build communication and problem-solving skills

• Learn from community leaders, inspirational speakers, and peer mentors

• Unlock their potential to turn motivation into action

• Better themselves, increase their awareness, and form lasting friendships

What’s Rotary?

Rotary is a global network of neighbors, friends, leaders, and problem-solvers who see a world where people unite and take action to create lasting change – across the globe, in our communities, and in ourselves. From literacy and peace to water and health, we are always working to better our world.

Very simply: We provide service to others, promote integrity, and advance world understanding, goodwill, and peace through our fellowship of business, professional, and community leaders. As a student you can become a Rotarian through our Interact and Rotaract clubs. First, join us at RYLA University.

RYLA University meeting times will be held Saturday mornings and participating students will have new focus topics each week. Here is a sample of their schedule:

May 1 - Welcome, Introductions, SPEAKER: Unpacking your Strengths

May 8 - YOU and Leadership, Movie Discussion

May 15 - YOU and TEAMWORK, Movie Discussion

May 22 - YOU and Your Community, Extreme Event Community Resiliency Project

May 29 - YOU, Leadership, and Ethics, Interactive presentation by the Business Ethics Alliance

June 5 - YOU and the World, YTD Global Rotaract Speaker

June 12 - Certification, What’s Next, and Rotary Expo