Crookston Firefighters Association throws Feiros a surprise party

The Crookston Firefighters Association recently held a surprise retirement party for longtime firefighter Tom Feiro and his family who will be moving out of state.

Feiro was a firefighter in Crookston for 36 years and had his “last hose roll” in June, the CFA announced in a Facebook post.

Tom’s wife, Kim, will also be retiring from her longtime daycare business out of their home when they make the move.

Tom, who received his bachelor’s degree from the University of Minnesota Crookston in Environmental and Natural Resource Management, also worked for UMN Crookston for 40 years and was involved in many campus and community projects before his retirement as the Environmental Health & Safety Lab Services Coordinator. He served as the coordinator for areas of fire and life safety, laboratory safety, indoor air quality, ergonomics, respiratory protection, asbestos and lead safety, blood-borne pathogens, confined space and emergency management, plus coordinated woodland fire training courses for natural resource students. Tom also assisted with natural resource labs and field trips, provided natural resource-related educational program assistance for area schools and agencies, and assisted with the maintenance operations and education for the Red River Valley Natural History Area.

While at UMN Crookston, Tom was awarded Outstanding Alumni in 1981, Distinguished Civil Service/AFSCME Clerical Technical or Teamster award in 1989, University of Minnesota President’s Award for Outstanding Service in 2000, United Staff Association Employee of the Semester award in 2003, and Outstanding Community Service award in 2006.

As a hobby, Tom is a bird-watcher and has hosted and been involved in the annual Crookston Christmas Bird Count events via partnerships with the National Audubon Society and Minnesota Ornithologist Union.