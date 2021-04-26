United Way of Crookston - Boucher will lead the ‘Way’

Times Report

The United Way of Crookston announces the hiring of Elizabeth “Libby” Boucher as its new executive director.

Boucher has more than 14 years of experience in customer relations and management, most recently as general manager of Casey’s General Store in Crookston. She graduated from high school in St. Paul and attended Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa, where she majored in mass communications, with a minor in English literature.

Boucher comes with nonprofit and volunteer experience with the Humane Society of Polk County, Fisher Community Theater, Crookston Ox Cart Days, and also as a board member of the Crookston Visitors Bureau. She enjoys writing and reading in her spare time. She and her husband Dan have two grown sons, Andrew and Charlie.

“The United Way of Crookston has a special place in my heart and I am excited to be part of such a vital organization in our community,” Boucher says. “I am honored to continue to further the mission of the United Way by connecting people in need to the many services offered by the agencies we partner with. I will do my very best to keep the momentum of this 35 year organization going and know I have big shoes to fill with retiring Executive Director Lori Wagner.”

Boucher’s first day in her new role will be Monday, May 10, and she will work from the United Way office located at Valley Technology Park.

The Crookston United Way provides financial resources to 20 local nonprofit agencies and programs that support health, education and financial stability.