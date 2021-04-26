David Carlson of Crookston receives award, certificate from DAV and Legion

Times Report

David Carlson of Crookston was recently awarded a $1,000 donation from the local Disabled American Veterans Auxiliary Unit 14 after the organization received funds from the DAV of Minnesota due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Since there were no fundraisers held during the pandemic they were to help a local veteran, someone in need and worthy of the award.

Carlson was also presented with a Certificate of Appreciation from the Crookston American Legion Post 20 and Auxiliary Unit 20 plus a Heroes Rise Coffee Company gift card.

David Carlson has lived in Crookston his entire life – same home – same street. Recently he moved to assisted living due to health issues. After graduating from high school in 1965, Carlson served in the Army – Korea – 2nd Infantry and served during the riots in Chicago in 1968. He was employed as a grain hauler for Harvey Boucher for many years and then hauled oil for Jacobson Transport for a number of years.

Carlson has been a volunteer at Polk County Museum, a member of American Legion for 53 years and served on board for many years as well as being a member of the VFW Post 1902. He was also in charge of Honor Guard for Veterans Council for all funerals of veterans for many years and helped set up for Memorial Day Services.