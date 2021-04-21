Board set to approve Martinez as CHS principal

Mike Christopherson

Crookston Times

Crookston Public Schools has made an offer to Nicki Martinez to be the next Crookston High School principal and she has verbally accepted. The school board meets on Monday, April 26 and a resolution on the agenda will be to approve her hiring.

Martinez is currently the assistant principal at Laporte Public Schools, a position she’s held for the past two years. Laporte is a small town located in Hubbard County, southeast of Polk County. Prior to her current position, she taught English in the Detroit Lakes School District for 19 years.

Crookston School District Superintendent Jeremy Olson says of Martinez that she “brings a focus on professional development, curriculum experience, and passion for educational excellence.”

Martinez was one of three finalists interviewed twice over the past week-and-a-half. The other finalists included an internal candidate, Matt Torgerson, who’s been with Crookston Public Schools for four years. He started as a band instructor and then a couple years ago transitioned into administration, first as CHS dean of students, and then to his current position, CHS assistant principal. Also in the final three was Kent Hendrickson, longtime principal at the Ulen-Hitterdal School.

The CHS principal vacancy was created by the resignation effective at the end of the current school year of Eric Bubna, who after seven years in Crookston has accepted the high school principal position in Albany, Minnesota.