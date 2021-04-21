Benefit for Brett Schulz & family May 8

Times Report

The Crookston Lions Club is hosting and sponsoring a benefit for Brett Schulz and his family on Saturday, May 8 at the Crookston Eagles Club.

There will be an opportunity for those who attend to make a free-will donation.

Brett suffered serious burns in a work-related accident April 8 at American Crystal Sugar in Crookston and is currently being treated at the Hennepin County Burn Unit, where he’s expected to undergo several surgeries to repair burns on 40% of his body.

The spaghetti dinner benefit along with other fundraising activities will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Eagles.

All proceeds from the event will go to Brett and his family to help with any expenses during his hospitalization and lengthy recovery.

Brett is married to Jill and they have two daughters, Katelynn and Taylor.