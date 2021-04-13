Pope Francis accepts Bishop Michael Hoeppner's resignation following investigation

Times Report

Crookston Times

The Diocese of Crookston announced Tuesday that after an extensive investigation the Holy Father, Pope Francis, asked for and has now accepted the resignation of Bishop Michael Hoeppner from the pastoral governance of the Diocese. Pope Francis also appointed the Most Rev. Richard E. Pates, Bishop Emeritus of Des Moines, to serve as Apostolic Administrator of the Diocese of Crookston until a new bishop is designated.

An investigation of Bishop Hoeppner was promulgated by Pope Francis in mid-2019 and was conducted under the supervision of Archbishop Bernard Hebda, the Metropolitan Archbishop of the Province of St. Paul and Minneapolis which includes the Diocese of Crookston. The investigation, which led to the acceptance of Bishop Hoeppner’s resignation, arose from reports that he had, at times, failed to observe “applicable norms” when presented with allegations of sexual abuse involving clergy of the Diocese of Crookston.