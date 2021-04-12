Northarvest board elects Crookston man as new president, plus other officers

Times Report

Crookston Times

The Northarvest Bean Growers Association elected new Board of Director officers, as well as U.S. Dry Bean Council directors.

Eric Samuelson of Crookston, Minn. is the new Northarvest president. Previously, Samuelson served as treasurer and also serves on the legislative, crop insurance, and scholarship committees. He was first elected to the board in 2015.

Elected as vice president is Eric Jorgenson from Leeds, N.D. He also serves on the legislative, research, promotion, communication, scholarship, and policy and nominating committees. Jorgenson was first elected to the board in 2014.

Joe Mauch of Hankinson, N.D. was elected as Northarvest treasurer. Mauch also serves on the legislative, research, crop insurance, food aid, and policy and nominating committees. He was first elected to the board in 2007.

Serving as the United States Dry Bean Council (USDBC) delegate for Northarvest is Kevin Regan of Webster, N.D. He was elected to his second term as treasurer of the USDBC board in 2020. With this assignment, he will represent the two-state region of Northarvest.

Serving as the United States Dry Bean Council (USDBC) alternate delegate for Northarvest is Roger Carignan of Cavalier, N.D. Carignan is currently the Vice Chair of the North Dakota Dry Bean Council and will also represent Northarvest for USDBC activity.

In 1976, the Northarvest Bean Growers Association was created as a cooperative effort between dry bean growers in North Dakota and Minnesota. Northarvest Bean Growers Association (NBGA) provides a full range of services and funding to help producers and shippers supply the world with dry beans. These efforts help fund export marketing initiatives, advertising, trade shows, public relations and communications.

NBGA also funds research to improve the quantity, variety and quality of dry beans grown in the region. To learn more about Northarvest Bean Growers Association, please visit www.northavestbean.org.