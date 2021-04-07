Fisher School’s Dana Conley gets double star rating in MSHSL music contest

Times Report

Fisher High School Choir member Dana Conley was recently awarded a “Superior/Double Star” rating from the judge at the Minnesota State High School League Subsection 31 Vocal Solo Contest. A “Double Star” is the highest possible MSHSL contest rating.

Due to the pandemic, a contest judge was brought into Fisher School for Conley’s competition performance where she performed “Sing Me to Sleep”, composed by Edwin Greene with words by Clifton Bingham.

Conley was accompanied by her choir director, Mrs. Kurpius-Brock.

“We applaud Dana for her outstanding representation of musical excellence in our Fisher School Music Department. Awesome job, Dana!!” said Fisher High School.