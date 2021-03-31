Red River Valley Development Association - CHS senior Proulx honored

Times Report

Crookston Times

Crookston High School senior Victoria Proulx is one of five students from across northwest Minnesota to be selected for the Northwest Minnesota Youth Leadership Award by the Red River Valley Development Association.

The award was initiated to recognize young adults in the 14 counties region who have demonstrated outstanding ability in citizenship and leadership, character building, or contributions to life in the region through their involvement in community, school or church youth organizations.

Proulx plans to attend Minnesota State University Moorhead in the fall. She plans to major in speech pathology.