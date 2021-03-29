Northwest Mental Health Center selects new CSO

Submitted

Crookston Times

Northwestern Mental Health Center (NWMHC) selected Jason Russell, MBA, as the new Chief Strategy Officer. Jason's work will focus on long-term strategies for sustainability, improved clinical quality outcomes, and profitability.

Jason brings operations and business development leadership experience in the mental health care industry, most recently serving as the Vice President of Business Development and Marketing at AllHealth Network in Englewood, Colorado. In this role, he led the development of multiple new clinic locations and the organization's first specialized Depression Intensive Outpatient Program. Before joining AllHealth, Jason served as Director of Operations at Rogers Behavioral Health in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

"Jason's strengths and skillset will help NWMHC make significant gains towards our agency's vision and strategic goals," said Shauna Reitmeier, CEO. "By digging into the data and synthesizing what our communities and clients are telling us they need, we will be able to provide improved access where we have gaps in services."

Jason received his Bachelor of Science in Kinesiology from the University of Minnesota. He went on to earn his Master of Business Administration from the University of Wisconsin in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

“I am excited to be joining the Northwestern Mental Health Center team.” said Jason Russell, CSO. “I look forward to helping the agency grow while continuing to deliver high quality mental health services to those in need throughout our region.”

About Northwestern Mental Health Center

Northwestern Mental Health Center (NWMHC) is a private, non-profit community mental health organization based in Crookston, Minnesota. Our organization provides a full range of mental health and substance use disorder services to individuals, children and families in northwestern Minnesota. In 2017, NWMHC was designated as one of six Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinics in Minnesota. CCBHCs take a person-centered approach that looks at the whole health (physical health, mental health and social service needs) of the individual and provide a comprehensive set of services that promote recovery, wellness and trauma-informed care. NWMHC has more than 130 employees and partners with a team of professionals throughout the community to assure that those seeking assistance receive the best possible options for their care. For more information, visit nwmhc.org.