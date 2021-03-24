Benedictine Living Community salutes Judy Hulst

Submitted

Crookston Times

Since 2007, Judy Hulst has served as Executive Director of Benedictine Living Community - Crookston (commonly known as the Villa and SUMMIT) by carrying the responsibility of managing the daily care of our community’s loved ones. Her work touches the lives of residents/tenants and families, and most importantly, she continuously strives to ensure that our associates provide the highest level of quality care to a vulnerable and precious population.

In 1980, Hulst started at Benedictine (Villa St. Vincent) as an LPN and went on to become the RN Director of Nursing, prior to taking over as Administrator.

March 8 – 13 was National Long Term-Care Administrator’s Week; one week out of 52 where associates, residents/tenants, families and volunteers have the opportunity to say “thank you” to these dedicated individuals.

This year, LTC Administrator's Week takes on added significance due to the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the American College of Health Care Administrators (ACHA), our nation’s Long Term Care leaders have had to lead the way in the battle against this virus for over a year. The challenges have been many, yet the commitment to those in their care has never been higher.

Benedictine joins ACHCA in showing our appreciation to these leaders. Benedictine Executive Directors are key players in the care team. They touch the lives of residents/tenants and families, and, most importantly, ensure that their staff provides the highest level of quality care.

To become a long term care administrator takes commitment and dedication. They undertake a rigorous internship, followed by state and national exams. Upon becoming an administrator, they must continue life-long learning to provide the best care possible. They are masters of multi-tasking, taking into account every aspect of a person's life, and not just their medical needs, while building a sense of home and community.

Hulst stated; “I am passionate about the work we do here in BLC – Crookston. And I am so thankful for the ongoing commitment of our outstanding team and support by family and loved ones. We are so honored to provide an array of care and services right here in our own community."

Benedictine salutes and thanks the Executive Directors of our Benedictine Living Communities for their dedication and commitment to providing quality of care and quality of life for those entrusted to their care.