Anundson’s path to role in athletics at Black Hills State was forged on Crookston campus

Times Report

Crookston Times

Brock Anundson earned his bachelor of science degree in sport and recreation management with a minor in coaching from the University of Minnesota Crookston in 2005 and followed with his masters of business administration with emphasis in sports and entertainment management and marketing from the University of Colorado in 2011.

“UMC was my choice as I was recruited to play hockey out of Lake of the Woods High School, along with from the USHL draft by the Tri-City Storm,” Anundson said. Originally from Baudette, Minn., he played NCAA hockey for the University of Minnesota Crookston through the 2001-2005 seasons. Each season, his team achieved their way to conference championship games, winning two MCHA (Midwest Collegiate Hockey Association) Championships in 2003 and 2004.

Anundson led his team in scoring his sophomore through senior years, including three time MCHA All-Conference Selections, 2005 MCHA Player of the Year, and 2005 University of Minnesota Crookston Male Athlete of the Year. He currently ranks first All-Time in career scoring for the University of Minnesota Crookston. Anundson signed with the Colorado Eagles of the ECHL for the 2005-2006 season before beginning his professional career in athletics administration.

“I joined Black Hills State University in July 2015, as the assistant director of athletics – internal operations and events. Prior to Black Hills State University, I had been with the United States Olympic Committee (USOC) at the Olympic Training Center in Colorado Springs, Colorado,” he said.

Anundson served as the programs coordinator, operations with the USOC since October of 2014. He also spent time as an operations intern and operations specialist with the USOC from January 2011–September 2012. Prior to his time with the USOC, Anundson was with the University of Denver in NCAA Division I athletics as their athletics/customer service manager where he provided support to DU Athletics and Recreation.

Anundson has professional athletics experience through four seasons (2007-2011) with the Denver Broncos in stadium operations. He managed events, business functions, and all stadium management company operations at Mile High Stadium.

Currently, Anundson is working on his doctorate (Ed.D. in higher education and innovative leadership) with Arizona State University, which includes research into NCAA student-athlete development and career advising, along with additional education/teaching attributes that enhance student development. “My hope is to be finished by spring 2021,” he said.

His advisor, faculty, and coaches helped prepare him for interviews, potential graduate school options, and allowed him to venture outside of his sports focus. “I’d mention names, but I’m afraid I’d leave a few out so I’ll leave it at that. Additionally, my coaches, trainers, and teammates helped push me and shape my path through school and beyond, “he said.

When asked what he would tell a high school senior, Anundson said, “explore as much as you can at the University of Minnesota Crookston. You never know where it can take you. And go to hockey games, the sport is back!”