Gabe Monteith named Mr. CHS 2021

Crookston High School crowned senior Gabe Monteith a virtual winner at their 22nd annual Mr. CHS contest Sunday in the auditorium.

Monteith was unable to attend, being home under quarantine, and submitted videos for his talent where he played guitar, formal wear and for the Q & A round. He also won prizes for being selected the winner of People’s Choice, formal wear, and Q & A.

First runner-up was Karsten Isaacson and second runner-up was Easton Tangquist.

The theme was “Dinosaurs” and a large dinosaur balloon stood onstage in place of Monteith and was later “belted” the winner by Mr. CHS 2020 Walker Winjum.

Other contestants included Noah Kiel, Jacob Miller, Lucas Winger and Andrew MacGregor.