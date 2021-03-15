SUBSCRIBE NOW
Gabe Monteith named Mr. CHS 2021

Times Report
Crookston Times

Crookston High School crowned senior Gabe Monteith a virtual winner at their 22nd annual Mr. CHS contest Sunday in the auditorium.

Monteith was unable to attend, being home under quarantine, and submitted videos for his talent where he played guitar, formal wear and for the Q & A round. He also won prizes for being selected the winner of People’s Choice, formal wear, and Q & A.

First runner-up was Karsten Isaacson and second runner-up was Easton Tangquist.

The theme was “Dinosaurs” and a large dinosaur balloon stood onstage in place of Monteith and was later “belted” the winner by Mr. CHS 2020 Walker Winjum.

Other contestants included Noah Kiel, Jacob Miller, Lucas Winger and Andrew MacGregor.

Mr. CHS 2020 Walker Winjum holds up the dinosaur balloon standing in for new Mr. CHS 2021 Gabe Monteith who couldn't appear in person
Student Council President and Miss Crookston Victoria Proulx holds up the dinosaur balloon standing in for new Mr. CHS Gabe Monteith
Noah Kiel sings for his talent with guitar backup from uncle Alex Kiel
Noah Kiel Q&A with Walker Winjum
Noah Kiel formal wear pose
Don Rasicot MC'd the event
Lucas Winger mannequin challenge talent
Lucas Winger Q&A with Walker Winjum
Karsten Isaacson Q&A with Walker Winjum
Karsten Isaacson trombone talent
Judges Lon Boike, Crystal Rock, Ashley Stopa and Wayne Folkers
Jacob Miller speed painting talent
Jacob Miller Q&A with Walker Winjum
Contestants Andrew MacGregor, Lucas Winger, Karsten Isaacson, Jacob Miller, Easton Tangquist, Noah Kiel (not pictured Gabe Monteith)
Gabe Monteith guitar talent video
Gabe Monteith formal wear and Q&A video
Easton Tanquist formal wear magic trick
Easton Tangquist magic show talent
Easton Tangquist Q&A with Walker Winjum
Mr. CHS 2021 contestants Andrew MacGregor, Karsten Isaacson, Lucas Winger, Jacob Miller, Easton Tangquist, Noah Kiel (not pictured Gabe Monteith)
Andrew MacGregor Q&A with Walker Winjum
Andrew MacGregor comedy skit talent
Andrew MacGregor formal wear pose
A dinosaur balloon stood in for Gabe Monteith who was belted Mr. CHS 2021 by Mr. CHS 2020 Walker Winjum. Andrew MacGregor and Karsten Isaacson celebrate Gabe's win
Mr. CHS 2021 winner Gabe Monteith appeared virtually during the competition while under quarantine