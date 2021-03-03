Crookston Hugo’s: Nelson named Store Director, Peterson promoted to Asst Store Director

Submitted

Crookston Times

Hugo’s Family Marketplace in Crookston, Minnesota is pleased to announce the promotion of Nick Nelson to Store Director.

Nick grew up in Crookston and graduated from Crookston high School in 2006. He went on to attend The University of Minnesota Crookston, majoring in Business Management and Marketing. Nick graduated from UMC in 2010 with a bachelor’s degree in both studies.

Nick began his career in the grocery industry in 2004 at the Crookston Super-Valu. Shortly after, he began working at Hugo’s in Crookston as a courtesy clerk. In Nick’s 15 year career with Hugos, he worked many positions with increasing responsibilities. His education, experience with Hugo’s and outstanding leadership qualities will be an asset to the company and the Crookston community.

In his free Time, Nick enjoys hunting, fishing, and cheering on the Green Bay Packers.

“We are so proud of Nick’s advancement in our company.” Said Kristi Magnuson Nelson, Hugo’s President/CEO. “He is a great asset to the community, our customers and associates.”

LINDA PETERSON

Hugo’s is pleased to announce the promotion of Linda Peterson to Assistant Store Director of our Crookson, MN location.

Linda began working with Hugo’s in 1988 as a part time cashier. Over the years she held various positions as price coordinator, service counter manager and 2nd Assistant Director.

When not working, Linda spends time working with her husband Bob at a construction site or spending time at their lake home. Linda keeps busy with her nieces and nephews and enjoys fishing, snowmobiling, entertaining and travelling.

“Linda is a tremendous asset to Hugo’s.” said Kristi Magnuson Nelson, Hugo’s President/CEO. “Her experience and leadership are outstanding and a

great example of the Hugo’s culture.”