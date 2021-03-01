Mendez of Crookston took 1st place in GGF Symphony Orchestra Young Artist Concerto

Times Report

Crookston Times

Caleb M. Mendez, a 16-year-old from Crookston, took 1st place in the Greater Grand Forks Symphony Orchestra Young Artist Concerto Competition (high school division) February 20 at Poppler's in Grand Forks.

The competition was open to orchestral instrumentalists, pianists, and vocalists residing within the state of North Dakota or within 120 miles of Grand Forks, ND, and currently enrolled in high school coursework.

The winner is also invited to perform a solo at a Greater Grand Forks Symphony sponsored event and receives a check for $200.

Mendez performed Saint-Saëns Piano Concerto No. 2 in G minor, Op. 22, Mov. 1 and was accompanied by Dr. Nariaki Sugiura, Associate Professor of Piano & Collaborative Piano, University of North Dakota. Caleb is also a student of Dr. Mei-Chuan Lin, Teaching Assistant Professor, Piano Class/Piano Lessons/Collaborative Pianist, University of North Dakota, and Dr. Sugiura.