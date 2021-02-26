Crookston High School Snow Fest royalty announced
Times Report
Crookston Times
Crookston High School Snow Fest Week wrapped up Friday by naming its royalty court which included Snow Fest Queen Alyssa Spillum and King Gunner Hooper. Also part of the court were:
9th grade Princess: Brekken Tull
9th grade Prince: Aaron Dehoyes
10th grade Princess: Mackenzie Aamoth
10th grade Prince: Cayden Ames
11th grade Princess: Ally Perrault
11th grade Prince: Chadwick Childress
"Thank you all for making Snow Fest Week fun by dressing up on the days and participating in the scavenger hunts and the Pirate Medallion hunt!" said high school staff.
Royalty court girls each received a beanie and the Royalty court boys got a hat.