Crookston High School Snow Fest royalty announced

Crookston High School Snow Fest Week wrapped up Friday by naming its royalty court which included Snow Fest Queen Alyssa Spillum and King Gunner Hooper. Also part of the court were:

9th grade Princess: Brekken Tull

9th grade Prince: Aaron Dehoyes

10th grade Princess: Mackenzie Aamoth

10th grade Prince: Cayden Ames

11th grade Princess: Ally Perrault

11th grade Prince: Chadwick Childress

"Thank you all for making Snow Fest Week fun by dressing up on the days and participating in the scavenger hunts and the Pirate Medallion hunt!" said high school staff.

Royalty court girls each received a beanie and the Royalty court boys got a hat.