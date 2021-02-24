UMN Crookston welcomes two new staff to campus

Submitted

Crookston Times

The University of Minnesota Crookston welcomes two new staff to campus.

Amanda Arndt, Sodexo General Manager - Amanda Arndt (Amy) is joining UMN Crookston from the University of Minnesota Morris where she spent the last six years with Sodexo as a Food Operations Manager. Amy has held management positions in the food service industry for the past nine years and is excited to bring her catering, retail, and dining experience to the Crookston Dining Services team.

A former resident of East Grand Forks, Amy is excited to be moving back home with her husband and two young boys. You may reach Amy at 218-281-8538.

Beth Zaske, Academic Records Specialist - Beth Zaske begins her new shared role serving the Office of the Registrar (OTR) between Morris and Crookston campuses. Beth will be physically located in Morris, but her workload is split 50/50 for each campus. Beth’s primary duties will be working on daily incoming requests of the OTR, registration, course substitutions, Registrar questions, transcripts, etc.

Beth has served Morris in many ways, most recently the last 18 months in the Office of the Registrar. She lives north of Morris with her husband and two daughters. You may reach Beth ezaske@morris.umn.edu or 320-589-6027.