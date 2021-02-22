Seddon and Chaput named MAHV-elous award winners

Times Report

Crookston Times

Two Benedictine Living Community of Crookston employees are recent recipients of the Minnesota Association of Health Care Volunteers MAHV-elous Awards for being outstanding volunteers for the month of February 2021. Benedictine congratulates Diane Seddon and Marie Chaput for their volunteer service within the organization.

Diane Seddon is the current Benedictine Auxiliary president and volunteer, and serves on many boards and committees within the facility notably helping with the task of outdoor holiday lighting for room-bound residents to enjoy.

“As part of hosting a virtual LIGHT UP A LIFE fundraiser, she was on local radio promoting this year’s creative new approach to the facility’s largest annual fundraiser,” said Benedictine. “Diane has been a rock star when it comes to ‘what can we do’ vs ‘what we can’t do’ during the pandemic.”

Marie Chaput serves as the Benedictine Auxiliary accountant and while the COVID-19 pandemic meant stopping indoor auxiliary meetings she never missed the outdoor socially-distanced meetings that were held and calls to check in on what could be done to promote staff satisfaction during that time.

“Her creativity and support resulted in tee-shirts and treats for staff as well as bath aids to help make residents’ bath day more of a spa experience,” Benedictine explained. “She is a phone call away helping out when she can with whatever she can while still making deposits and keeping in close contact with the board.”