Pietruszewski June 2020 RiverView Employee of the Month

Submitted

Crookston Times

Paige Pietruszewski is proof that hard work pays off. In 2013-2014, she completed her RN clinical rotation at RiverView. Today, she is the RN clinical coordinator/case manager at RiverView Home Care. She is also the Employee of the Month for June 2020.

A Northland Community and Technical College graduate with her LPN in 2013 and RN in 2014, Paige became an RN case manager at RiverView in 2015. At the end of 2017, she began her current role as a half-time RN case manager and half-time RN clinical coordinator.

“I love my job at RiverView and am so glad I’m here,’’ she shared. “I’ve enjoyed the different hats I’ve worn from providing direct in-home care to patients, auditing charts and working with clinical staff education/yearly validations and the onboarding of new staff with the orientation process.’’

Paige grew up in Cavalier, ND. She and her husband Kyle have been married for six-and-a-half years and are parents to Nixon, 19 months, and their first “baby’’ Piper, a seven-year-old Golden Retriever. The family lives in Stephen.

In her free time, Paige enjoys reading, traveling, decorating/renovating their home, spending time with family and friends, and “slow, leisurely walks around Target with a Starbucks in hand.’’

“I feel beyond lucky to have been named EOM. Every day I work with amazing individuals who are all deserving of recognition. In Home Care, we truly are a family, and I credit my team for making me better, as a person and as a nurse. We give it our all, and I couldn’t imagine better people to work with. The last few years have had their challenges from switching over to EPIC and then COVID happening, but we get through it together.’’