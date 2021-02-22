Crookston Head Start students earn perfect attendance in January

Times Report

Crookston Times

The Crookston Head Start Center is excited to celebrate the children with perfect attendance for the month of January.

“The staff truly appreciate all the families that work so hard to get their children to Head Start every day during this difficult time,” said the center. “Congratulations everyone!”

Tri-Valley Opportunity Council, Inc. Head Start, Child and Family Programs is now enrolling with services for children and pregnant women. Head Start is a program that helps young children between the ages of three and five grow up ready to succeed in school and in life. Children who attend Head Start programs participate in fun activities while developing social skills, plus they receive nutritious meals and the necessary health care in a safe environment.

The Head Start Center is located at 1407 Erskine Street in Crookston and can be reached by calling 281-1343.