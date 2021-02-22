Council poised to hire Lindtwed as City treasurer, finance director

Mike Christopherson

Crookston Times

The Crookston City Council at its Monday, Feb. 22 is poised to hire Ryan Lindtwed as treasurer and finance director for the City of Crookston. According to the council agenda, the resolution is being brought before the council on the recommendation of City Administrator Amy Finch.

Lindtwed will replace Angelica “Angel” Weasner, who was the City’s finance director for 8 1/2 years before leaving in January to become city administrator in Park Rapids, Minnesota. Weasner spent much of her past year on the job in Crookston as interim city administrator as well.

According to LinkedIn, Lindtwed, of Crookston, was most recently a senior accountant at Ideal Aerosmith in Grand Forks.