June Shaver estate gives largest gift so far to seven organizations

The estate of June Shaver continues to give back with another round of donations - this year topping all the rest. A total of $106,302 were announced for distribution Tuesday, the largest annual gift so far, and seven organizations benefited.

“Three of the last four years have had gifts over $100,000,” Dave Aamoth of Edward Jones told the Times. “The total that has come out is up to $572,000.”

The organizations receiving money include Care and Share of Crookston, Crookston Community Theatre, Pirates Athletics Boosters, Pirates Fine Arts Boosters, Crookston High School Drama Club, CHS Health Care Scholarship and RiverView Health Foundation.