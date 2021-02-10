Erica Cerda named Employee of the Month at RiverView Health

Submitted

Crookston Times

RiverView Health continues to recognize the many heroes who stepped up in 2020. In doing so, Erica Cerda, LICSW, LADC, RiverView Recovery Center (RRC), was recognized for her hard work in getting clients the help they need through new ways, including Zoom. For her extra efforts, the Rewards and Recognition QIT recently named Erica the Employee of the Month for May 2020.

Erica has been an addiction counselor at RRC for the past four years. She will soon take on the role of co-occurring disorder treatment counselor, which means she will treat people who have both substance use and mental health disorders. The Co-occurring Disorder Treatment Program is new at RRC and Erica said she is excited to pave the way and oversee the new program. She was also recently offered and accepted the Clinical Supervisor position for RRC. In this role, she will offer supervision to both addiction counselors and social workers.

Born in England, but raised in Grand Forks, Erica has a Master’s Degree in Social Work from the University of North Dakota. She and her family live in Emerado, ND. Erica is married to Javier and is mom to daughter Juliana (17) and son Marco (7). She’s also “mom’’ to many other children as she and Javier are foster parents. In her free time, Erica enjoys camping, traveling, and working out at HudSun Wellness in Grand Forks where she does her workouts in a sauna, also known as HotWorx workouts.

Erica is thankful for the employee of the month recognition and her role at RRC. “I really enjoy working at RiverView Recovery. I’m passionate about my job.’’