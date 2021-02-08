Local students on the Fall 2020 Dean’s Lists and college degrees

Times Report

Crookston Times

UNIVERSITY OF MN CROOKSTON

Students named to the fall semester 2020 Dean's List were announced recently by the Office of the Registrar.

Students named to the Dean's List include the following:

Crookston, MN

• Tristyn Leslie Bair, Criminal Justice B S

• Mckayla Bea Brown, Post-Secondary Enrollment Opt

• Natalia Burch, Undecided

• Michael Erickson, Software Engineering B S

• Sierra Galatz, Equine Business Mgmt B S

• Kathryn Halos, Criminal Justice B S

• Boyce Allen Harr, Biology B S / Health Sciences Pre Prof

• Jianglong Huang, International Business B S

• Inje Jeong, Software Engineering B S

• Keyu Lai, Software Engineering B S

• Ben Lee, Health Sciences Pre Prof B S

• Courtney Lindtwed, Health Management B S

• Veronica Ann Lundquist, Natural Resources B S / Agronomy B S

• Annabelle Mutake, Software Engineering B S

• Yuan Song, Accounting B S

• Luke Scott Trandem, Agronomy B S

• Shuyu Wang, Finance B S

• Dana Zarn, Exercise Sci and Wellness B S

Euclid, MN

• Ally Tiedemann, Marketing B S

Fertile, MN

• Katrina Kathryn Kratzke, Post-Secondary Enrollment

NORTH DAKOTA STATE UNIVERSITY DEGREES

• Chloe Grace Solheim of Beltrami - BS in Veterinary Technology

• Thomas James Cymbaluk of Crookston - BS in Crop and Weed Services

• Olivia Davidson of Crookston - BS in Human Development and Family Science

• Matthew David Garmen of Crookston - BS in Crop and Weed Sciences

• Isabel Marie Rodriguez of Crookston - BS in Biological Sciences

• Kyle J. Stegman of Crookston - BS in Social Science Education

• Jake J. Widseth of Crookston - BS in Computer Science

UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA DULUTH

The University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) has announced its Dean's List for Fall Semester 2020.

Crookston, MN

• Jaeden A Lizakowski, Senior, Labovitz School of Business and Economics (LSBE), Marketing B B A

• Kelsey L Roed, Sophomore, College of Education and Human Service Professions (CEHSP), Pre

Psychology

• Micah J Tollefson, Sophomore, Labovitz School of Business and Economics (LSBE), Pre Business

Fisher, MN

• Logan H Bergquist, Sophomore, College of Liberal Arts (CLA), Criminology B A

NORTH DAKOTA STATE COLLEGE OF SCIENCE

The North Dakota State College of Science has named 395 students to its fall semester 2020 President’s Honor List.

The honorees include:

• Ashlyn Buss of Crookston - Business Management

MAYVILLE STATE UNIVERSITY

Dr. Tami Such, Interim Vice President for Academic Affairs at Mayville State University, announces that the following students have been listed on the Dean's List for the Fall Semester of 2020 at Mayville State University.

Crookston, MN

• Bobbie Hoeper

• Sydney Magsam

• Mandy Von Rueden

UNIVERSITY OF NORTH DAKOTA

Nistler College of Business and Public Administration Dean’s List for the Fall of 2020 Semester.

• Quinn Westlake of Crookston