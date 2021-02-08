American Federal employee earns ‘Sales Star’ recognition

Submitted

Crookston Times

American Federal employee Brooke Hassel, who works in the Crookston market, has earned American Federal’s highest honor of recognition for outstanding sales and sales referral performance in 2020.

In recognition of her achievement, she was among 19 American Federal “Sales Star” employees who attended a special virtual recognition event on Friday, January 29 to honor their accomplishments.

A Sales Star is the highest honor of recognition an employee can earn at American Federal.

