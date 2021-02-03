Sen. Johnson introduces bills to name portions of state highways for fallen officers

Times Report

Crookston Times

A bill designating a portion of state Highway 310 and a portion of state Highway 11 in Roseau County as the “Deputy Richard K. Magnuson Memorial Highway” and the “Patrol Inspector Robert H. Lobdell Memorial Highway,” respectively, has passed the Senate Transportation Committee. The bills, authored by District 1 State Senator Mark Johnson (R-East Grand Forks), honor fallen Deputy Richard K. Magnuson and Patrol Inspector Robert H. Lobdell.

The legislation awaits a vote by the full Senate.

“Although this honor is long overdue, it is part of our commitment to remember the sacrifices of law enforcement. Deputy Richard K. Magnuson and Patrol Inspector Robert H. Lobdell were killed in the line of duty, protecting and defending our great state,” said Johnson.

Magnuson lost his life in the line of duty on August 2nd, 1978 at the age of 20. A man drove through the Canadian border crossing at the Roseau Port of Entry and was stopped by Magnuson. The man had previously murdered three young people in Canada and proceeded to shoot and kill Magnuson. The “Deputy Richard K. Magnuson Memorial Highway” will be designated on Highway 310 from Roseau to the Canadian border.

Lobdell was in his sixth month of service with the United States Border Patrol when he was shot and killed on Christmas Day, 1928, while attempting to arrest a suspected illegal immigrant near Roseau. The “Patrol Inspector Robert H. Lobdell Memorial Highway” will be designated on Highway 11 between Roseau and Warroad.