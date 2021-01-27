Crookston Head Start Center employee recognized for completing her CDA credential

Times Report

Crookston Times

The Crookston Head Start Center is excited to recognize Lisa Altepeter, Classroom Assistant, after she recently completed her Preschool Child Development Associate (CDA) Credential.

“Congratulations Lisa!” said Tri-Valley in its December 2020 newsletter.

Tri-Valley Head Start, Child & Family Programs is now enrolling and has info available for children and pregnant women for services in their centers. To contact the Center, call (218) 281-1343 or visit www.tvoc.org for more information.