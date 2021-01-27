Dr. Bosun Fashoro named RiverView April 2020 EOM

Submitted

It’s no secret, 2020 threw plans and schedules out the window, but some things are too important to go by the wayside, like recognizing Dr. Bosun Fashoro for his amazing everyday work with an abundance of COVID-19 to top if off. For his exceptional patient care and strong leadership, Dr. Fashoro was recently named the April 2020 Employee of the Month!

President/CEO Carrie Michalski shared the following information in the nomination in Dr. Fashoro’s honor: “Dr. Fashoro recently completed a two-year term of service as RiverView’s chief of staff and is RiverView’s most senior member of the Internal Medicine Team. During his tenure as chief of staff, Dr. Fashoro gracefully led quality work amongst the medical staff, but it has been in recent times from the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic that Dr. Fashoro has been serving above and beyond the requirements of his position. He has taken his own initiative to review at least 5-6 research articles daily on the evolution of COVID and pass those findings on to his colleagues. He organized a formal structure for the medical staff to have twice-weekly meetings, build agendas and assure a unified effort to plan for COVID testing and treatment. He is careful to ensure everyone’s voice is heard and that there is consensus with the team as the plan is built. Dr. Fashoro works evenings and weekends to stay on top of trending information and brings findings back to the group. He volunteered to be our medical staff liaison with Altru Health System to coordinate consultations, transfers, and other COVID-related care between our organizations. Most of this work is done outside of regular business hours.

“RiverView’s preparedness for COVID has been largely successful due to Dr. Fashoro’s early leadership and his ability to be inclusive of the many disciplines on the care team. Not just the medical staff but the nurses, CRNAs, respiratory therapists, and the EVS staff.’’

Dr. Fashoro has been with RiverView since May 2007. He graduated from medical school at the University of Lagos, Nigeria, and is board-certified in Internal Medicine.

“I am delighted and deeply honored to receive this award,’’ he shared. “The journey in the past year has been a challenging one but as a team we stood strong, we prepared diligently, and continue to work tirelessly towards providing the highest quality care we can deliver to our patients even during a pandemic.

“I am very proud of our RiverView Team.”