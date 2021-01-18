Don Diedrich recognized for years on Tri-Valley board

Times Report

At their December 8th Board of Directors meeting, Tri-Valley Opportunity Council, Inc. presented Don Diedrich with a gift to show their gratitude and thanks for his commitment and service to the Tri-Valley Board.

Don is retiring after being a representative of the Public Official Sector in Polk County for 14 years. While on the board, Don served as the Treasurer of the Board from 2015-2020.

“Thank you, Don, for your dedication to Tri-Valley’s mission and all those we serve!”