Crafter gets creative to make coin amid COVID

With little to no vendor shows since the first two months of 2020, local crafter Nanette Wilson said she’s among those who have had to get creative and turn to the internet for sales. Social media, to be exact. Losing out on 60% of her income due to the coronavirus pandemic, she said Facebook has been one of the only ways to get the word out about her products.

Wilson started making her custom fleece tie blankets, pillows and knit headbands eight years ago as a “stress reliever” hobby after her mom passed away and that hobby eventually turned into a side business. Wilson and her daughter-in-law, Nikki, opened “Colorful Creations” inside the Synergy building in late 2020 to sell their custom products, but slow shopper traffic has been tough.

She’s also no stranger to craft shops after owning and operating the “Crafty Granny” store downtown a handful of years ago which closed after seven months due to slow traffic and income loss. Wilson said she even had 62 consigners with items in her previous store, one from Texas that used to ship stuff for her to sell, but it didn’t work out like she had planned. Still, she pushes on and says people can’t tell her she hasn’t at least tried.

“Facebook is where I have to sell my blankets, but people can’t see or feel them and that’s where the vendor shows would come in,” Wilson explained. “I was only able to make it to one vendor show in North Dakota in 2020 because vendor shows in Minnesota were nonexistent. The shows at the Ralph in Thief River Falls and the craft show in Fertile have always been big ones for me and they didn’t happen this past year.”

“That’s my Christmas-spending money,” she added. “I lost out on 60% of my blanket income from no shows held. I’m lucky to have a full-time job because crafting alone, especially right now, wouldn’t be able to pay the bills.”

Wilson said her blanket-making increased in 2020 after the Polk County DAC, where she works during the day, temporarily shut down and now, instead of going to the casino or bar after work, she sits down to make blankets. She’s even got so familiar with the craft that she doesn’t have to look when she ties the blankets so she can watch TV or do other things while creating. Wilson admits that while she’s made thousands of blankets and has probably $50,000 worth of fleece in her basement, she hasn’t made one for herself. Yet.

Want to see some of Wilson’s blankets, pillows and headbands? Find her on Facebook or visit Colorful Creations inside the Synergy building on Robert Street Thursdays and Fridays from 4-8 p.m., Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. or by appointment.