Crookston firefighters recognized with 2020 service awards

Times Report

Crookston Times

Crookston Fire Chief Tim Froeber recently handed out the 2020 Service Awards and the following firefighters were recognized:

Firefighter of the Year - Chris Klawitter

100% Training attendance

● Bob Magsam

● Shane Heldstab

● Chris Klawitter

● Brian Hanson

● Al Desroiser

● Don Boone

● Joe Leas

● Mike Swenson

● Rod Erdmann

● Jim Perreault

● Ryan Tull

● Colton Hermreck

Smoke Eater Award - Responded to a minimum of 70% of the General Fire Alarms.

● Garett Bengtson

● Allen Graff

● Brian Hanson

● Shane Heldstab

● Colton Hermreck

● Justin Johnson

● Jake Leas

● Jim Perreault

● Mike Swenson

● Harold Unke

Years of Service - 5 year milestones

● 20 Years - Trent Brekken

● 25 Years - Chris Cournia

Honorable Mention years of service

● Brad Carlstrom - 21

● Bob Magsam - 21

● Don Boone - 23

● Kent Ellingson - 24

● Tim Froeber - 24

● Al Desroiser - 28

● Harold Unke - 34