Crookston firefighters recognized with 2020 service awards
Crookston Fire Chief Tim Froeber recently handed out the 2020 Service Awards and the following firefighters were recognized:
Firefighter of the Year - Chris Klawitter
100% Training attendance
● Bob Magsam
● Shane Heldstab
● Chris Klawitter
● Brian Hanson
● Al Desroiser
● Don Boone
● Joe Leas
● Mike Swenson
● Rod Erdmann
● Jim Perreault
● Ryan Tull
● Colton Hermreck
Smoke Eater Award - Responded to a minimum of 70% of the General Fire Alarms.
● Garett Bengtson
● Allen Graff
● Brian Hanson
● Shane Heldstab
● Colton Hermreck
● Justin Johnson
● Jake Leas
● Jim Perreault
● Mike Swenson
● Harold Unke
Years of Service - 5 year milestones
● 20 Years - Trent Brekken
● 25 Years - Chris Cournia
Honorable Mention years of service
● Brad Carlstrom - 21
● Bob Magsam - 21
● Don Boone - 23
● Kent Ellingson - 24
● Tim Froeber - 24
● Al Desroiser - 28
● Harold Unke - 34