Crookston firefighters recognized with 2020 service awards

Times Report
Crookston Times

    Crookston Fire Chief Tim Froeber recently handed out the 2020 Service Awards and the following firefighters were recognized:

Firefighter of the Year -  Chris Klawitter

100% Training attendance

    ●    Bob Magsam

    ●    Shane Heldstab

    ●    Chris Klawitter

    ●    Brian Hanson

    ●    Al Desroiser

    ●    Don Boone

    ●    Joe Leas

    ●    Mike Swenson

    ●    Rod Erdmann

    ●    Jim Perreault

    ●    Ryan Tull

    ●    Colton Hermreck

Smoke Eater Award - Responded to a minimum of 70% of the General Fire Alarms.

    ●    Garett Bengtson

    ●    Allen Graff

    ●    Brian Hanson

    ●    Shane Heldstab

    ●    Colton Hermreck

    ●    Justin Johnson

    ●    Jake Leas

    ●    Jim Perreault

    ●    Mike Swenson

    ●    Harold Unke

Years of Service - 5 year milestones

    ●    20 Years - Trent Brekken

    ●    25 Years - Chris Cournia

Honorable Mention years of service

    ●    Brad Carlstrom - 21

    ●    Bob Magsam - 21

    ●    Don Boone - 23

    ●    Kent Ellingson - 24

    ●    Tim Froeber - 24

    ●    Al Desroiser - 28

    ●    Harold Unke - 34

Chris Klawitter received the 2020 Firefighter of the Year award