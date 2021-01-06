U.S. Rep. Fischbach takes oath of office

Times Report

On Sunday, January 3, Michelle Fischbach was sworn-in as a member of the 117th Congress representing Minnesota’s Seventh Congressional District.

In response, Congresswoman Fischbach (MN-07) issued the following statement:

“As I took the oath of office today, I felt an intense sense of responsibility for both our nation and the people of the Seventh District of Minnesota, who I now have the privilege of representing in Congress. I want to thank the people of the Seventh District for placing their trust in me; my commitment is now, and will always be, to my constituents. I also want to thank my family for their unwavering support.

“These are unprecedented times – and there is little doubt that our values will continue to come under attack from the increasingly radical left,” Fischbach continued. “However, as I look around at my new colleagues, I am confident that we are up to the task of fighting for our shared ideals and for the nation we love.

“I look forward to serving western Minnesota in the 117th Congress. I vow to fight for our great state and nation every day that I have the honor of being a Member of Congress,” Fischbach concluded.