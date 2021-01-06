Special memorial tree at Crookston dog park

Times Report

Jacquelynn “Jackie” Christopherson, 74, of Crookston passed away on Aug. 31, 2020. In her younger years the California native worked in a physician’s office before taking a job in a veterinarian’s office, and, according to her obituary, she soon determined that she preferred animal patients over human patients. From that point on, Jackie was an animal advocate, and that passion continued when she moved to Crookston many years ago with her husband, Kim.

Her obituary also noted that, in lieu of flowers, Kim and her family encouraged donations in her memory to the Humane Society of Polk County in Crookston. (Those donations are still encouraged.)

Jackie’s memory and love of animals are also now on display in the dog park in Crookston’s Castle Park. Jackie’s older sister, Pat Whitton of California, donated the money for the City of Crookston to purchase a tree in Jackie’s memory to be planted at the dog park site.

The tree, a flowering crab, was planted this fall.