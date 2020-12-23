Palm hire as new City IT director ‘home run'

Mike Christopherson

Crookston Times

The Crookston City Council at a special meeting this week enthusiastically approved the hiring of Chad Palm as information technology director for the City, replacing Philip Barton, who resigned.

Ward 1 Council Member Jake Fee said the hiring of Palm, a Crookston High School and UMN Crookston grad and previous City IT director in the early and mid-1990s, is a “home run” hire for the City.

“We’re getting a very good one here…very talented,” Fee said.

Palm also used to be a teacher in Crookston. Since leaving Crookston, he’s worked in IT for Becker County and is currently IT director in Chaska, Minnesota, in the seven-county metro area. He’ll be putting in his notice there, City Administrator Amy Finch said, and is poised to start in Crookston on Jan. 11, 2021.

Finch said Palm’s interview went very well, and Palm’s questions he asked of his interviewers were as good as his answers to their questions. “We said we wanted someone innovative, and that’s in line with what he’s doing now,” Finch said. “He will be a wonderful addition to our leadership team. It’s nice that he wants to come back to Crookston to live.” She added that Palm’s previous experience as a teacher and educating youth will come in handy as “he tries to help some of us older folks get up to speed.”

“I was very excited to see his name come forward; it’s a great hire for us,” Fee said. “He’ll be going after projects and not just waiting for something to come along. He’s interested in being a go-getter.”